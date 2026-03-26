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Aspen Institute Community Programs
The story of the Aspen Institute began in 1945, when Chicago businessman Walter Paepcke and his wife, Elizabeth, visited Aspen, Colorado, and were inspired by its natural beauty and potential as a gathering place for artists, academics, leaders, and musicians to explore the deeper values of society and culture. Their vision sparked what became known as the Aspen Idea: the belief that nurturing mind, body, and spirit leads to human flourishing. More than 75 years later, that vision continues through Aspen Community Programs, which offer locals and visitors year-round opportunities for civil dialogue, intellectual exploration, and meaningful connection. Designed for both adults and teens, the programs foster curiosity and conversation around the ideas shaping today’s world. Committed to accessibility and inclusion, Aspen Community Programs provide scholarships and affordable ticketing to ensure broad participation. Whether attending in person, tuning in online, or supporting the scholarship fund, audiences are invited to take part in this ongoing exchange of ideas.

Aspen Institute Community Programs: The New Science of Women’s Brain Health: How Hormones Shape Memory, Mood, and Cognitive Function

Aspen Public Radio
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:02 PM MDT

This event was recorded on March 24, 2026 at Paepcke Auditorium, as part of the Advancing Women’s Health Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Featuring Dr. Emily Jacobs, neuroscientist and professor at UC Santa Barbara, whose groundbreaking research examines how hormonal changes across the female lifespan influence brain function and structure. Dr. Jacobs begins with a keynote exploring how estrogen and other sex hormones shape the brain, from pregnancy through perimenopause and menopause, and how these transitions impact memory, mood, and long-term cognitive health. Drawing from advanced brain imaging research, she explains why understanding hormonal shifts is essential to supporting women’s brain health at every stage of life. Following her remarks, she joins “Behind the Lens” podcast host Carolyne Heldman for a moderated conversation, expanding on the implications of her research, the historical gaps that have left women underrepresented in brain science, and how a new generation of research is working to close that gap.

Ideas, Speakers & Lectures