Aspen Institute Community Programs: The New Science of Women’s Brain Health: How Hormones Shape Memory, Mood, and Cognitive Function

This event was recorded on March 24, 2026 at Paepcke Auditorium, as part of the Advancing Women’s Health Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Featuring Dr. Emily Jacobs, neuroscientist and professor at UC Santa Barbara, whose groundbreaking research examines how hormonal changes across the female lifespan influence brain function and structure. Dr. Jacobs begins with a keynote exploring how estrogen and other sex hormones shape the brain, from pregnancy through perimenopause and menopause, and how these transitions impact memory, mood, and long-term cognitive health. Drawing from advanced brain imaging research, she explains why understanding hormonal shifts is essential to supporting women’s brain health at every stage of life. Following her remarks, she joins “Behind the Lens” podcast host Carolyne Heldman for a moderated conversation, expanding on the implications of her research, the historical gaps that have left women underrepresented in brain science, and how a new generation of research is working to close that gap.