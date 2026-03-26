TACAW: Unknown Tales of the 10th

This event was recorded on March 19, 2026 at TACAW, produced by Aspen Historical Society and TACAW, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Aspen Historical Society and TACAW host author Lance R Blyth to share “Unknown Tales of the Tenth,” unexpected stories he learned while researching and writing Ski, Climb, Fight: The 10th Mountain Division and the Rise of Mountain Warfare (Oklahoma, 2024). These include that a unit called 10th Mountain was never at Camp Hale, that the Roaring Fork Valley almost became the site of the Army’s mountain training camp, and that mountain training continued in Colorado after WW II well into the 1950s.

Lance R Blyth is command historian, North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command and an adjunct professor of history at the US Air Force Academy. A backcountry skier with a history problem his personal research and writing focuses on the history of mountain warfare, recently publishing Ski, Climb, Fight: The 10th Mountain Division and the Rise of Mountain Warfare (Oklahoma, 2024).

Learn more about Lance R Blyth: WEBSITE / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / LINKEDIN

