Anderson Ranch Arts Center enriches lives with art, inspiration, and community.Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Throughout the year, the Ranch hosts engaging community events that feature local, national, and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. Learn more at andersonranch.org.
Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Damien Davis Lecture
This event was recorded March 25, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Damien Davis is a Newark-based artist and curator whose work recontextualizes cultural symbols to challenge identity and history. He has exhibited at institutions internationally, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Arts and Design. Davis holds a Masters degree in Visual Arts Administration from NYU