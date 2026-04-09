Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Critic David Antonio Cruz

This event was recorded April 1, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

David Antonio Cruz uses painting and performance to explore the visibility and intersectionality of brown, black and queer bodies. Cruz is a professor and Concentration Head of Painting at Columbia University School of the Arts. He has exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum, National Portrait Gallery, ICA Philadelphia, and was awarded the Joan Mitchell Painting and Sculptor Grant. He received his MFA from Yale University. Learn more about David’s work.