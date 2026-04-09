Anderson Ranch Arts Center enriches lives with art, inspiration, and community.Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination for art-making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Throughout the year, the Ranch hosts engaging community events that feature local, national, and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists. Learn more at andersonranch.org.
Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Visiting Critic David Antonio Cruz
This event was recorded April 1, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
David Antonio Cruz uses painting and performance to explore the visibility and intersectionality of brown, black and queer bodies. Cruz is a professor and Concentration Head of Painting at Columbia University School of the Arts. He has exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum, National Portrait Gallery, ICA Philadelphia, and was awarded the Joan Mitchell Painting and Sculptor Grant. He received his MFA from Yale University. Learn more about David’s work.