Aspen Center for Physics: How Small Fluctuations Reveal Big Scientific Ideas with Ariel Amir

This event was recorded on March 25, 2026 at Flug Forum, produced by Aspen Center for Physics, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

In science, random fluctuations (e.g., noise) are typically regarded as a nuisance to be minimized or avoided if possible. Yet in many important scenarios, valuable information can be gleaned from their careful study. In this talk, Ariel Amir discusses three such examples, from different disciplines.

First, the “Problem of the Random Walk”, an abstract mathematical problem that was solved quite generally by Einstein, and paved the way to an elegant experiment by Perrin that proved – for the first time – that matter is made of atoms. Remarkably, the “smoking gun” relied on the fluctuating trajectories of small particles moving about randomly in a liquid.

Next, a seminal biological experiment, in which bacteria were exposed to a virus, and the number of survivors counted. The experiment was not reproducible, with the survivor number fluctuating hugely between different runs. Rather than declare failure, Luria and Delbrück realized that these fluctuations are proof that random mutations drive evolution, opening a new field.

Finally, recent work on the problem of cell size control – how individual cells can properly time their divisions to achieve a particular size. I will show that also here the study of fluctuations, in this case in cell size, can inform us about the underlying biological processes.

About Ariel Amir

Ariel Amir studies biological systems through the lens of physics and mathematics. He began his scientific career in theoretical, condensed matter physics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. In 2014, he joined Harvard University as a professor, where he combined mathematical modeling, stochastic processes, and materials science to study the physics of living systems. His group developed new models that elucidated the relationship between cell growth, DNA replication, and cell division in microbes such as budding yeast and bacteria, and revealed surprisingly universal behavior across these three domains of life. In 2022, Amir returned to his Alma Mater, where he is currently the head of the department of the Physics of Complex Systems.