The Future is Local: 2026 Aspen Earth Day Community Event

This event was recorded on April 22, 2026 at The Wheeler Opera House, produced by ACES, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Celebrate Earth Day in Aspen with a community-wide gathering focused on environmental stewardship, climate action, and civic engagement.

This lecture at the Wheeler Opera House explores the intersection of environment, politics, and community resilience.

The lecture includes storytelling, data-driven insights, and comedic relief as we explore the vital link between political decision-making and environmental survival. From the state and national level to the Roaring Fork Valley, the talk dives deep into how policy shapes our climate, our land-use, and the very resilience of mountain communities like Aspen. An inspiring, hopeful look at how local voices and decisions shape the future of the places we love.

The evening features:

Rollie Williams (Climate Town) You might know him from his hit YouTube series Climate Town, where he breaks down the most frustrating aspects of the climate crisis with a mix of investigative rigor and “laugh-so-you-don’t-cry” humor. Rollie takes the stage to demystify complex policy issues, showing us why politics is the most powerful tool we have in the fight for a livable planet.

Drew Petersen (POW Athlete & Podcaster) Professional skier and advocate Drew Petersen discusses the mental health side of the movement. Through the lens of his work with Protect Our Winters (POW), Drew will be in conversation with host Rollie Williams about climate anxiety.

Julie McCluskie (Speaker of the Colorado House) In an exclusive pre-recorded “State of the State” environmental address, Speaker Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) provides a briefing on recent and upcoming environmental successes and challenges in our state.

Hannah Berman, Sustainability & Philanthropy Director at Aspen One, brings the conversation home with a first look at the 2026 Colorado Climate Damages and Adaptations Costs Report as well as what that means for meaningful climate action.

And Tara Stitzlein is the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) and Chris Lane, ACES CEO, wraps up the evening by sharing community actions and goals.