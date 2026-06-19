Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live from the 2026 Food and Wine Classic in Aspen

How do we honor our roots and look to the future at the same time? The chefs and sommeliers of the 2026 Food and Wine Classic in Aspen have some ideas — and shared them on Aspen Public Radio during our June 19 live broadcast from the Grand Tasting Tent in Wagner Park. Aspen Public Radio alum and freelance journalist Kaya Williams interviews the tastemakers, leaders and innovators of the culinary world, covering everything from the flavors of childhood to the future of the industry.

This broadcast features conversations with chef Cassidee Dabney and cheesemaker Chris Osborne of Blackberry Farm; Commander’s Palace co-proprietors Ti Martin and Lally Brennan; writer and sommelier Victoria James of Gracious Hospitality Management, followed by the restaurant group’s founder and CEO Simon Kim; Lasita co-owner Chase Valencia; Chispa Hospitality founder Claudette Zepeda; and Food and Wine’s Special Projects Editor Lucy Simon and Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis.