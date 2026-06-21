APR2026: Dalibor Sames: Ibogaine on my Mind: Science, Mysticism, and A.I.

This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

As countries and communities around the world explore new approaches to psychedelic access, important questions are emerging around law, cultural stewardship, religious freedom, and international collaboration.

Daliabor Sames is a psychiatrist and psychedelic pioneer, Scott Shannon, MD, has spent five decades exploring the nature of consciousness and healing. As co-founder of Wholeness Center in Fort Collins, he is advancing a systems-based, transformative model of care that challenges conventional psychiatry. He began working with MDMA-assisted psychotherapy before its prohibition and has remained at the leading edge of its return. An author, clinician, and Principal Investigator in pivotal psychedelic trials, he stands as an unrepentant change agent in a field hungry for reinvention.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.