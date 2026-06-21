APS2026: Feature Talk: Ismail Lourido Ali, JD

This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Join MAPS’ co-executive director Ismail Lourido Ali reflecting on exciting opportunities, surprising contradictions and emergent risks facing the psychedelic field today.

Ismail Lourido Ali is a Dissoumba initiate who serves as MAPS Co-Executive Director. Ismail has been actively participating in the drug policy reform movement for over a decade, informed by half a lifetime of diverse personal experience with psychedelics and other substances. Previously, as the Director of Policy & Advocacy at MAPS, Ismail supported the design, building, and implementation of psychedelic policy reform across the country and world.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.