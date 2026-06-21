APS2026: Georges Gassita and Josh Kappel: Ibogaine policy in Colorado and Gabon: Frameworks for Collaboration and Reciprocity

This event was recorded on June 7, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

With ibogaine policy rapidly evolving in Colorado and Gabon, Josh Kappel and Georges Gassita discuss the importance of collaboration across international psychedelic stakeholders. What does it mean to have reciprocity? How can we improve communication channels to allow for robust discussions about collaboration? How can Gabon and Colorado support each other as interest in ibogaine grows?

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.