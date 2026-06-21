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Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

APS2026: Georges Gassita and Josh Kappel: Ibogaine policy in Colorado and Gabon: Frameworks for Collaboration and Reciprocity

Aspen Public Radio
Published June 21, 2026 at 8:11 PM MDT
Joshua Oden / Prism Creatives

This event was recorded on June 7, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

With ibogaine policy rapidly evolving in Colorado and Gabon, Josh Kappel and Georges Gassita discuss the importance of collaboration across international psychedelic stakeholders. What does it mean to have reciprocity? How can we improve communication channels to allow for robust discussions about collaboration? How can Gabon and Colorado support each other as interest in ibogaine grows?

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2026 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Saturday June 6, and Sunday, June 7, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.
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