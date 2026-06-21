APS2026: Growing our Medicines: Psychedelics, Food and Regenerative Practice
This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.
Too often, the culture and systems we’ve created restrict the bounds of our imagination, causing us to accept what we should not. In a cultural moment characterized by conflict, illness and ecological crisis, this panel explores ecological integrity – how we may orient our collective actions towards regeneration of the Earth’s ecosystems and in doing so, heal ourselves. Plant and fungi medicines can be powerful allies in rediscovering our capacities for attunement, imagination and action.
Featuring Anemone Salome and Benoit Azagoh-Kouadio, moderated by Lindsay Branham, PhD.
Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.
The 2026 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Saturday June 6, and Sunday, June7, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.