APS2026: Growing our Medicines: Psychedelics, Food and Regenerative Practice

This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Too often, the culture and systems we’ve created restrict the bounds of our imagination, causing us to accept what we should not. In a cultural moment characterized by conflict, illness and ecological crisis, this panel explores ecological integrity – how we may orient our collective actions towards regeneration of the Earth’s ecosystems and in doing so, heal ourselves. Plant and fungi medicines can be powerful allies in rediscovering our capacities for attunement, imagination and action.

Featuring Anemone Salome and Benoit Azagoh-Kouadio, moderated by Lindsay Branham, PhD.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.