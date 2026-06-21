APS2026: Healing and the Future of Healthcare

This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Integrating psychedelic therapy into existing healthcare frameworks is rife with both challenges and opportunities. Many of the existing inequities, barriers and gaps in mainstream healthcare risk being amplified, yet psychedelics also create openings for reimagining and creativity. Bringing together leaders in psychedelic facilitation, harm reduction, community care, and mental health access, the panel examines how psychedelic experiences challenge conventional approaches to healing and invite more integrated, relationship-centered models of care. Panelists explore the interface between community healing and regulated practice along with efforts to make psychedelic care more broadly accessible.

Featuring Mikki Vogt, LPC LAC NMCF, Hanifa Nayo Washington, Travis Tyler Fluck, Ben Halper, moderated by Tasia Poinsatte.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.