APS2026: Leor Roseman, PhD: Ripples: Psychedelic Peacebuilding and Collective Liberation in Palestine and Israel

This event was recorded on June 7, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Ripples Alliance weaves psychedelics, peacebuilding, science, art, and rituals to foster a movement of peace and liberation – in Palestine and Israel, and beyond. It is the continuation of seven years of research. Working with a cohort of Palestinian and Israeli researchers, peacemakers, and artists, several successful sessions resulted in deep personal & collective healing and visionary future building. Three groups of Palestinians and Israelis were invited to participate in an Ayahuasca peacebuilding program. The invitation was to explore the ceremonial and healing space of ayahuasca through a collective intention: In this lecture-performance, Leor will weave political realities with liberatory imaginaries by sharing results, stories, revelations, revolutions, reflections, and updates from Ripples Alliance.

Leor Roseman is a Senior Lecturer and Psychedelic researcher at the University of Exeter. He has previously worked at the Centre for Psychedelic Research, Imperial College London, under the mentorship of Prof. Robin Carhart-Harris and Prof. David Nutt, supporting the foundational work of a remerging research field. His interdisciplinary research covers neuroscience, psychology, phenomenology, anthropology and conflict resolution, using various research methods such as fMRI, quantitative, qualitative, microphenomenology, ethnographic, and participatory research.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.