APS2026: Sacred Medicines, Shared Futures: Global Pathways to Psychedelic Access

This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

As countries and communities around the world explore new approaches to psychedelic access, important questions are emerging around law, cultural stewardship, religious freedom, and international collaboration. This panel examines diverse global frameworks for legal access, including the longstanding exchange between Colorado and Uruguay — whose landmark cannabis legalization, the first in Latin America, was informed in part by dialogue with policymakers in Colorado. From religious freedom protections in the United States to efforts in Gabon to steward iboga within the Bwiti tradition while expanding access to healing, panelists explore what ethical, collaborative, and culturally grounded futures for psychedelic access might look like.

Featuring Stephane Lasme and Augusto Vitale Marino, moderated by Sean T. McAllister.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.