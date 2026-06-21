APS2026: Scott Shannon, MD: Metaphysics, Modern Physics and the Mystical Experience

This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

In this provocative presentation, psychiatrist and psychedelic researcher Scott Shannon, MD explores how psychedelic experiences challenge materialist models of mind and why states of unity, meaning, connection, and love so often emerge as central elements of healing and transformation. Drawing from neuroscience, quantum theory, metaphysics, and decades of clinical work, Dr. Shannon invites participants

into a bold exploration of consciousness, healing, and the rediscovery of wholeness in modern life.

Scott Shannon, MD is a psychiatrist and psychedelic pioneer, Scott Shannon, MD, has spent five decades exploring the nature of consciousness and healing.As co-founder of Wholeness Center in Fort Collins, he is advancing a systems-based, transformative model of care that challenges conventional psychiatry. He began working with MDMA-assisted psychotherapy before its prohibition and has remained at the leading edge of its return. An author, clinician, and Principal Investigator in pivotal psychedelic trials, he stands as an unrepentant change agent

in a field hungry for reinvention.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.