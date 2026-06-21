APS2026: State of Psychedelic Access in Colorado

This event was recorded on June 6, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Transforming Colorado’s psychedelic laws has required a willingness to challenge convention and step into the unknown. Two of the most influential figures in Colorado’s legal access framework converse about how we got here and where we’re headed – including diving into Colorado’s groundbreaking efforts to lead the nation in standing up a responsible and compassionate access model for ibogaine.

Featuring Joshua Kappel and Ean Seeb.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.