APS2026: Stephanie Karzon Abrams: To be Well is to Be Wild: Psychedelics for Women’s Health

This event was recorded on June 7, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

In this talk, clinical neuropharmacologist Stephanie Karzon Abrams makes the case that psychedelics are uniquely suited to the female experience — and that hormonal state and life stage are not background variables but central clinical determinants that the field can no longer afford to ignore. From puberty to postpartum to menopause and beyond, she will explore why a psychedelic-informed lens now belongs at the center of women’s care.

Stephanie Karzon Abrams is a neuropharmacologist and founder of Beyond Consulting, which supports the integrative and psychedelic medicine fields through research, clinical partnerships, and healing center development. She serves as Clinical Director at Mystic Health, is an associate-prescriber of MDMA and psilocybin therapy under Canada’s SAP, and is the Research Director at the Microdosing Collective nonprofit. Stephanie believes in the undercurrent of joy woven into the fabric of our existence; thus, she creates talks and workshops that explore the human experience through the lenses of science, culture, and celebration. With professional experience in neurology, intensive care, and medical devices at Johnson &Johnson, she is a recognized leader in innovative healthcare. Her work bridges neuroscience, women’s health (GALILEA), plant medicine, and the healing power of music. A musician, writer, and speaker, Stephanie creates gatherings rooted in music and meaning through her label, Public Secret.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.