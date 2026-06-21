APS2026: The Initiate’s Gaze: What We See as Psychedelics Go Mainstream

This event was recorded on June 7, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Many new participants are entering this landscape seeking palliatives — relief from depression, anxiety, and trauma. Others approach psychedelics as wellness tools,productivity enhancers, or beautiful peak experiences. From the perspective of an initiate, these medicines are far more than psychological tools or therapeutic interventions. They are ancient doorways to ego death,spiritual awakening, and profound transformation. As these substances move from the underground into cultural acceptance, a critical question emerges: Will we reduce them to safe, sanitized wellness products... or will we preserve their power to truly initiate us?

Featuring Travis Tyler Fluck and Moudou Baqui.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.