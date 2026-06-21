APS2026: Youth Use: How to Talk to Your Kids About Drugs

This event was recorded on June 7, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

The Natural Medicine Health Act allows for supervised and unsupervised use of psychedelics by Coloradans aged 21and over. What does the shifting paradigm of psychedelic healing mean for youth understanding of drug use? What can we do to promote comprehensive understanding of the risks of psychedelic exploration among youth? What are we seeing here in Aspen that may need to be addressed?

Featuring Ronan Wood, Trina Faatz, MA, ADS, PRC, and Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, PhD, moderated by Joe Moore of Psychedelics Today.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.