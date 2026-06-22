APS2026: Anecdotes to Acceptance: Edge, Preclinical and Novel Uses

This event was recorded on June 7, 2026 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Throughout history, scientific breakthroughs have often emerged from the edges — through personal experimentation, lived experience, and observations that challenged conventional assumptions. This panel explores how anecdotal reports and citizen-led inquiry are helping shape emerging psychedelic research related to stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury, neurodegenerative conditions, and chronic pain. Bringing together researchers, practitioners and individuals with profound personal healing experiences, the conversation examines the opportunities and ethical tensions of translating lived experience into scientific understanding and broader clinical acceptance.

Featuring Jim Grigsby, PhD, James Hall, Jim Koch, and Jillian Gordon, moderated by Joe Moore of Psychedelics Today.

Click here to explore the entire 2026 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.