TACAW: Building Better Relationships With Nature With Emma Marris

This event was recorded on June 17, 2026 at TACAW, presented in partnership with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, and recorded in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Humans have done a lot of damage to the environment, but we can also be a force for good. Some ecosystems need ongoing care and stewardship to thrive, especially in a warming world. This talk suggests how a perspective shift from saving nature from humans to improving human relationships with other species can enlarge our thinking, make new approaches possible, and create an energizing space for mutual human-nonhuman flourishing.

ABOUT EMMA MARRIS

Emma Marris grew up in Seattle, WA, and while she has lived all over, she eventually ended up in Portland, Oregon, just a few hours away from her hometown. What can she say? She missed the moss.

Emma has been writing about the environment for over 20 years, beginning as a staffer at the journal Nature and eventually freelancing for National Geographic, Wired, the Atlantic, Nature, the New York Times, among others—as well as writing two popular science books, Rambunctious Garden (2011) and Wild Souls (2021). She has a Master’s in Science Writing from Johns Hopkins, 2004.

Emma has written several peer-reviewed papers for environmental ethics and conservation science journals and contributed to scholarly edited volumes. Her core interest is in human relationships with the nonhuman world, but she has also written about music, film, and even true crime.

Emma believes in hope, and she believes that good futures are still available to us. Imagining those good futures and writing towards them is her life’s work.

LEARN MORE ABOUT EMMAR MARRIS: WEBSITE

ABOUT ROARING FORK OUTDOOR VOLUNTEERS

Founded in 1995, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers aims to foster a diverse and engaged community of outdoor stewards working collectively for the benefit of our public lands. RFOV connects people to the land and each other through hands-on conservation projects and education programs. Much more than just a “trails group,” the organization strives to create an enduring positive impact across the region, conserving the iconic landscapes we all cherish and uplifting local communities.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ROARING FORK OUTDOOR VOLUNTEERS: WEBSITE / INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK