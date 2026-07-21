Explore Books: Kari Wells: From Attitude to Gratitude

This event was recorded on July 8, 2026 at Explore Books, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Hear author Kari Wells talk at Explore Books. She discusses transforming pain into purpose and discovering and committing to gratitude.

Blessed with a life of extraordinary experiences—and shaped by profound struggles—businesswoman and reality TV personality Kari Wells (Married to Medicine) offers a raw and radiant roadmap to emotional freedom in From Attitude to Gratitude. Born to a tough-love father and a fiercely protective Catholic mother in Yorkshire, England, Wells rose to the heights of success, gracing screens and society pages alike. But behind the spotlight were hidden battles: depression, PTSD, eating disorders, and the aching grief of unimaginable loss.

Blending memoir, spiritual insight, psychology, and practical wisdom, Wells shares 15 powerful practices to help readers transform pain into purpose. Her personal journey—through trauma, betrayal, and near-death moments—becomes a mirror for anyone facing struggles, overcoming pain or seeking clarity, meaning, and joy. Alongside candid stories and soul-deep reflections, she offers proven tools to rewrite limiting beliefs, reclaim personal agency, and embrace a life rooted in presence, forgiveness, and gratitude.

With reflective prompts, science-backed exercises, and her signature “Fundamental Five” daily habits, Wells gently guides readers beyond victimhood and into empowered living. Whether you’re healing from heartbreak or simply longing for more peace, this book is your invitation to see yourself clearly, live with intention, and discover joy in even the quietest moments.

From Attitude to Gratitude isn’t just a book—it’s a journey home to yourself.

Kari Wells is a British-born author, speaker, and transformational guide whose life reads like a modern parable of grace through adversity. Known to millions as the poised and elegant presence on Bravo’s Married to Medicine, and for her roles in Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, Kari’s public image is one of success and sophistication. Yet, her private journey reveals a woman whose soul was forged in fire.

After the tragic overdose of her sister and surviving a violent armed assault, Kari found herself at a crossroads—shattered, vulnerable, and searching. Refusing to be defined by trauma, she turned inward, awakening a profound practice of gratitude, presence, and healing. What emerged was a new path—not just for herself, but for anyone yearning to reclaim peace in a chaotic world.

In her life-changing debut book, Kari invites readers into that sacred transformation. With raw honesty, elegance, and deep compassion, she shares timeless truths about resilience, love, and the power of conscious living.

A devoted wife and mother, Kari now dedicates her life to helping others transcend pain and rediscover joy. Her story is not just inspiring—it’s a call to awaken our power and find the healer within us all.