Anderson Ranch Arts Center: Summer Series: Marilyn Minter and Lisa Phillips

This event was recorded July 14, 2026 at Schermer Meeting Hall, produced by Avalanche Ranch Arts Center, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

The Summer Series program features some of the most influential artists of our time, exploring the work of world-renowned creators in conversation with today’s leading critics, curators, and collectors.

Listen in for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Ranch Week’s 2026 International Artist Honoree, Marilyn Minter, and Lisa Phillips.

Summer Series lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Marilyn Minter is an artist based in New York. Recent solo exhibitions include Marilyn Minter, Regen Projects, Los Angeles, CA (2025), Marilyn Minter, Baldwin Gallery, Aspen, CO (2025), Marilyn Minter, LGDR, New York, NY (2023); Marilyn Minter, Lehmann Maupin, Hong Kong, China (2021); All Wet, Montpellier Contemporain (Mo.Co), Montpellier, France (2021); Smash, MoCA Westport, Westport, CT (2021); Fierce Women, The Cube, Moss Arts Center, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA (2020);Nasty Woman, SCAD Museum of Art, Savannah GA (2020); among others. From 2015 through 2017, her retrospective, Marilyn Minter: Pretty/Dirty, traveled to the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston (TX); the Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver (CO); the Orange County Museum of Art, Newport Beach (CA); and the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn (NY). Her video Green Pink Caviar was on view at The Museum of Modern Art, New York from 2010-2011.

Minter is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Louis Comfort Tiffany Grant (2006) and the Guggenheim Fellowship (1998). Minter’s work is in the collections of many museums globally, including the MIT List Center, Cambridge (MA); the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (CA); the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MA); the Museum of Modern Art, New York (NY); the Perez Art Museum, Miami (FL); the Tate Modern, London (U.K); the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York (NY); and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (NY), among many others.

Minter is represented by Salon 94, New York, Regen Projects, Los Angeles, Lehmann Maupin, Hong Kong/Seoul, Baldwin Gallery, Aspen, and Gavlak Gallery, Palm Beach.

Lisa Phillips is the Director Emeritus at the New Museum. The New Museum, founded in 1977, is the only museum in New York exclusively dedicated to international contemporary art and emerging ideas in culture.

During her tenure, she has quadrupled the size of the Museum, its Board, staff, budget, and attendance, turning the Museum into a critically acclaimed, leading international cultural destination. She conceived and realized the Museum’s first dedicated building, which opened on the Bowery in 2007, designed by leading architects SAANA who went on to win the Pritzker Prize. The Museum quickly became a catalyst for the transformation of the Bowery neighborhood, and inspired Phillips to found IDEAS CITY (2011) , an international program exploring the future of cities with culture as a driving force, as well as NEW INC (2014), the first museum-led incubator for art, technology, and design. She is currently leading a second expansion, with a building by OMA/Rem Koolhaas which will double the museum’s size. Prior to arriving at the New Museum, Phillips was a curator at the Whitney Museum for two decades, where she organized six biennial exhibitions, several landmark thematic exhibitions including “Image World: Art and Media Culture,” “Beat Culture and the New America,” and “The American Century: l950-2000,” as well as the first museum exhibitions of Richard Prince, Terry Winters, and Cindy Sherman. At the New Museum, Phillips has curated exhibitions of Carroll Dunham, Paul McCarthy, and John Waters, and most recently, organized a major survey of the work of Chris Burden.

Phillips has served on the boards of several organizations and foundations, including the American Association of Museum Directors, where she initiated a study on the gender compensation gap among its members.

Phillips has authored over thirty publications, has lectured extensively around the world, and has served as a visiting critic at Yale University. She was named a “Top 40 New Yorker” by New York Magazine as well as a “top 100 Business Women of the Year” by Crain’s, and Fast Company’s “Most Creative People in Business” and was recently profiled in the New York Times.