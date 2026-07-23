Aspen Center for Physics: Is Physics a Universal Language? with Daniel Whiteson

This event was recorded on July 22, 2026 at Flug Forum, produced by Aspen Center for Physics, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Physicists like to believe that their work reveals something deeply true about the Universe. Alien scientists, they suspect, are discovering the same concepts, even if they may express them in alien languages. But how do we know? If aliens arrived on Earth, could we use physics and math to bridge the gap? Before they arrive, we can glimpse the possibilities by looking at the foundations of physics, to search for clues about whether they are universal, or reflect something of our humanity.

Daniel Whiteson is a professor of physics at UC Irvine who studies particle collisions at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. He’s the host of the podcast ‘Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary Universe’. He can’t want to meet aliens and talk to them about physics.