Jessica Catto Dialogue: The Generational Challenge of Climate Medicine with Mark T. Gladwin, MD

This event was recorded on July 2, 2026 at Paepcke Auditorium, produced by ACES, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue—it is one of the defining public health challenges of our time. In this thought-provoking talk, physician-scientist Dr. Mark Gladwin, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, explores the rapidly emerging field of climate medicine and how a warming planet is already reshaping human health. From wildfire smoke and extreme heat to expanding infectious diseases and environmental toxins, climate change is altering the conditions that keep communities healthy. Dr. Gladwin connects the science to real-world impacts and discusses why understanding climate through the lens of health may be one of the most powerful ways to inspire solutions and build more resilient communities—here in Aspen and around the world.

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Mark T. Gladwin, MD

Dean, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, Baltimore

John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean

Dr. Mark T. Gladwin is Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. He previously served as Chair of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and held leadership roles at the National Institutes of Health.

A physician-scientist specializing in pulmonary, vascular, and critical care medicine, Dr. Gladwin is internationally recognized for his research in nitric oxide and vascular biology. He has published more than 500 scientific papers and led numerous clinical trials, contributing to major advances in understanding blood, oxygen, and cardiovascular health.

Dr. Gladwin has received many national honors, including recognition from the American Heart Association and the American Thoracic Society. He is also deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of physicians and scientists, with a long track record of training leaders in academic medicine.

