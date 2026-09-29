Meet the Candidates: 2026 Regional Candidate Forum

This event was recorded on September 28, 2026 at the Ute Theater in Rifle , produced by the Colorado River Valley Chamber and Glenwood Chamber in partnership with Rifle Community TV, Cowest Noticias Collaborative, and Aspen Public Radio.

Listen to complete audio from the 2026 Regional Candidate Forum recorded live at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Monday, September 28. Co-hosted by the Colorado River Valley Chamber and the Glenwood Springs Chamber, the event provided Western Slope voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking office in Garfield County, State House District 8 and State Senate District 57 ahead of the November election.

During the candidate forum, participants addressed critical local issues, including economic development, regional infrastructure, housing accessibility, and resource management across Garfield County and the Colorado River Valley. Candidates presented opening statements, answered questions submitted by community members, and outlined their strategic visions for serving local constituents.

Participating candidates, listed in alphabetical order by last name, included:

State Senate District 8: Corey Marshall and Dylan Roberts (incumbent)

Colorado House District 57: Russ Andrews and Elizabeth Velasco (incumbent)

Garfield County Commissioner: Jonathan Godes and Eric Rudd

Audio of the event is archived above for on-demand listening to help community members make informed decisions at the ballot box.