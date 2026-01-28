Voces Unidas: ICE steps up activity in RFV, Eagle

A person was taken into ICE custody Wednesday morning in Old Snowmass, according to Voces Unidas de Las Montañas.

The nonprofit Latino advocacy group received a call from a family member around 9 a.m. Wednesday that their loved one called to notify the family that they were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The individual was followed from their home to a job site near Old Snowmass, where they were then detained around 7:30 a.m., according to Voces Unidas.

The individual is being taken to an ICE detention center in Aurora, Voces Unidas President and CEO Alex Sánchez told the Aspen Daily News. The nonprofit independently confirmed the individual’s detention and is providing them legal support, Sánchez said.

He added that the individual likely was detained by agents based in the ICE field office in Glenwood Springs.

Alex Sánchez of the nonprofit Voces Unidas acknowledged on Wednesday that ICE not only has been active in the Roaring Fork Valley recently, but also the greater area, pointing to several men who were detained in Eagle County last week. Courtesy photo

Voces Unidas has received a number of reports of ICE vehicles in Glenwood Springs. ICE has a field office there, and it is typical to see agents patrolling in ICE vehicles.

“There’s an ICE office in Glenwood Springs, so yes, ICE is always in our community,” Sánchez said. “There is an uptick in activity as of recent … but only one person has been detained, from Old Snowmass.”

He also acknowledged that ICE is active in the greater area, pointing to several men who were detained in Eagle County last week. The Voces Unidas website says ICE agents carried out a series of fake traffic stops on Jan. 21 at U.S. Highway 6 and Interstate 70’s exit 171 near Minturn, stopping vehicles as individuals were heading to work.

Reports of a person being detained by ICE agents in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday could not be confirmed by the nonprofit.

Voces Unidas encourages anyone who needs assistance locating family members or an attorney to call its emergency line at 970-340-8586.