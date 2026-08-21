Ken Salazar talks immigration, water ahead of Aspen visit

Colorado’s Ken Salazar has been a U.S. Senator, an Interior Secretary, a U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. Now, he’s also an author.

Salazar writes about the border crisis and his belief that America’s diversity is its greatest strength in a new memoir called “Borderlands: My Fight for an Inclusive America.”

Salazar was in Aspen today, where he spoke at two events – including the Raizado Festival, celebrating Latino leadership and culture. He also spoke and signed copies of his book at the Pitkin County Library.

The theme of this year’s Raizado is “Seeding Change.” Aspen Public Radio’s Vic Vela asked Salazar what that theme means to him, and if immigration reform is possible in today’s polarized political landscape.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Vic Vela: Let’s talk about Raizado, Mr. Secretary. It’s an event that brings together Latino leaders and talents. This year’s theme is called “Seeding Change.” What does that term mean to you, as a Mexican-American man, and in terms of policy, as a longtime public servant?

Ken Salazar: Seeding change basically means a new beginning in my mind, and it's a new beginning that's also built on the past and understanding who we are, where we've been, and also recognizing that in order for us to create a more durable reality here in the United States — that brings us more stability in our democracy and our march towards a more perfect union — we need to have a new beginning.

And the [Trump] administration that we currently have here in the United States has brought that home in spades. The border and immigration have never been understood. And Republicans, including Donald Trump, have really taken that to their own political advantage. They see the border migration, the suffering of migrants here in this country, all that's happening today, as low-hanging political fruit. That's how they win elections.

On the other hand, the Democrats as well haven't had the courage to step up and deal with the real problems at the border. Part of that is because they've been so focused just on the border itself and migrants here in this country, dreamers, etc. And that's right. That's rightfully so. But at the same time, you have to understand that the solutions lie further to the south of the border, and understand the issues that cause people to actually get on the migrant trail or to seek refugee status.

Vela: It just seems like it wasn't that long ago where I'd be following Congress and there were genuine attempts at finding a bipartisan plan for immigration reform. It wasn't that long ago, but it feels like it was forever ago. You know what I mean? [The issue] has become such a third rail, Mr. Secretary. How do we get off of that?

Salazar: You know, it's going to take a president with a new paradigm, recognizing that Mexico, the 2,000-mile border, the Americas are a top priority. It's not a second thought. It's not to be an afterthought in the last chapter of an international political history class. This is the priority for the United States of America. And the leadership of the United States has to stand for that proposition. And so I think when that happens, we'll transcend what's been essentially a state of paralysis for many, many years.

Vela: Switching gears to another big issue facing people in this neck of the woods, and the West in general, and that's water, or the lack thereof.

Years ago, you joined the Obama administration as Interior Secretary. And at that time, you put out a report warning that climate change could cut water flow in several of the West's largest river basins by up to 20% this century. And you said that one day, millions would be affected by water shortages. Well, turns out you were right. What is going on with water? Are we doomed here or is there some hope?

Salazar: There's hope because there's water, and water is our lifeblood. But it takes again a lot of courage to understand that we need to do some things differently.

You're there in the Roaring Fork Valley. You all have seen the water wars within Colorado — East Slope versus West Slope, as well as the interests of protecting Colorado water versus the downstream states. So it's an area I spend a lot of my time on. And what's happening today is that it's being driven really by two things, and they have to be recognized: One, there's less water. You know, the climate change has brought about changes where the water used to fall, where the rain and snow used to come, the timing that used to flow off the slopes into our rivers. And number two: The demand has continued to grow a lot, especially on the Colorado River. The states on the Colorado River have grown by leaps and bounds, and that's what's creating the crisis that we're in today. Including when you look at the lake levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, they’re at historic lows.

So, what's the solution? The solution is we have to manage within our means. We have to manage our water in a way where we understand that some of the things that have been done in the past we can't do anymore. You know, lots of landscaping, which is very water intensive. You can go to xeriscaping and other kinds of ways. You can recycle water. You can engage in agricultural use of water, where you do some fellowing practices that preserve water.

So there's lots of things that can be done. It just takes a lot of courage to do it.