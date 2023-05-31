© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Valley Settlement gets $2 million from MacKenzie Scott for services to immigrant communities

Aspen Public Radio | By Caroline Llanes
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT
One of Valley Settlement's programs is its Family, Friends, and Neighbors program, which helps informal, in-home caregivers provide early childhood education to young kids.
Kelsey Brunner/DP
/
Courtesy Valley Settlement
One of Valley Settlement's programs is its Family, Friends, and Neighbors program, which helps informal, in-home caregivers provide early childhood education to young kids.

Local nonprofit Valley Settlement has received a $2 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Valley Settlement provides a variety of programs that support immigrant communities, mainly surrounding early childhood development. Some of Valley Settlement’s services include its Busesito mobile preschool, support for in-home childcare providers, postpartum support for new moms, and continuing education for adults like pre-GED programs.

The gift comes directly from Scott, and not through her foundation, Yield Giving. The nonprofit said they were told their work met Scott’s goal of working to advance the opportunities of people in underserved communities.

Executive Director Maria Tarajano Rodman said they owe their success in providing services to actively listening to what the community needs, and are grateful to Scott for recognizing that.

“And what a validation of the work, right?” she said. “I mean, somebody just says, ‘we see you, we see what you’re doing, we celebrate it, we recognize it. You have done the work, together, and know in your community what is best.’”

Tarajano Rodman said the gift was completely unexpected.

With the $2 million coming in the form of an unconditional gift, she said the group is hoping to expand its services and more to western Garfield County, into New Castle, Silt, Rifle, and Parachute.

“We need to head in that direction, but we will do it in a way where we first go into community, listen, talk to potential partners, talk to formal and informal leaders in the community, and build it out,” she said. “It may not be exactly the way we’re doing it in the Roaring Fork, because we want to be responsive to what is of value there.”

Tarajano Rodman says they also want to be able to serve full families, not just young children and moms. That could include providing services for dads, teens, and grandparents in multigenerational households.

She says they’re working on having conversations with community members to figure out what services would be most helpful.

Tags
Local News Valley SettlementHomepage
Caroline Llanes
Caroline Llanes is a general assignment reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering everything from local governments to public lands. Her work has been featured on NPR. Previously, she was an associate producer for WBUR’s Morning Edition in Boston.
See stories by Caroline Llanes