Local News

Local LGBTQ+ advocacy leaders reflect on a year of successes and challenges during Pride

Aspen Public Radio | By Eleanor Bennett
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM MDT
Roaring Fork Valley locals and visitors attend the first annual Glenwood Pride celebration at Bethel Plaza in June 2022. Local resident Kaleb Cook of Cook Inclusive Company partnered with the city of Glenwood Springs on the inaugural event.
Courtesy of Cook Inclusive
Roaring Fork Valley locals and visitors attend the first annual Glenwood Pride celebration at Bethel Plaza in June 2022. Local resident Kaleb Cook of Cook Inclusive Company partnered with the city of Glenwood Springs on the inaugural event.

Pride Month celebrations are kicking off here in the Roaring Fork Valley, starting with the second-annual Glenwood Pride this weekend.

The event takes place under the bridge at Bethel Plaza on Saturday, June 10 from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

There will be plenty of resources and activities including live music, remarks from Gov. Jared Polis, and a performance from the local drag queen group, The Roaring Divas.

More Pride events are also coming up in the valley later this month, including MANAUS’ Equity Speaker Series presentation with a performance by drag queen Pattie Gonia at The Arts Campus At Willits on June 22 and a “Community Pride Party” hosted by AspenOUT and The Aspen Music Festival and School on June 29th.

Co-founder of The Roaring Divas, Zen Fatale, and her fellow drag queen, Zamora, perform at the inaugural Glenwood Pride in June 2022. The group will be performing again at this year’s Pride celebration on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Cook Inclusive
Co-founder of The Roaring Divas, Zen Fatale, and her fellow drag queen, Zamora, perform at the inaugural Glenwood Pride in June 2022. The group will be performing again at this year’s Pride celebration on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

For many local LGBTQ+ advocacy leaders, this is also a time to reflect on the successes and challenges over the past year.

Aspen Public Radio talked with Ashley Stahl who works with advocacy organizations such as PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley and Cook Inclusive Company as well as The Roaring Divas’ co-founders, Zen Fatale, and Bryan, also known as Ramona Chingona. (Both performers preferred to use their first name and/or drag name for this interview to protect their privacy.)

You can listen here to the conversation.

Eleanor Bennett
Eleanor is an award-winning journalist and "Morning Edition" anchor. Eleanor has reported on a wide range of topics in her community, including the impacts of federal immigration policies on local DACA recipients, the Valley’s COVID-19 eviction and housing crisis, and hungry goats fighting climate change across the West through targeted grazing. Connecting with people from all walks of life and creating empathic spaces for them to tell their stories fuels her work.
