Local LGBTQ+ advocacy leaders reflect on a year of successes and challenges during Pride

Pride Month celebrations are kicking off here in the Roaring Fork Valley, starting with the second-annual Glenwood Pride this weekend.

The event takes place under the bridge at Bethel Plaza on Saturday, June 10 from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

There will be plenty of resources and activities including live music, remarks from Gov. Jared Polis, and a performance from the local drag queen group, The Roaring Divas.

More Pride events are also coming up in the valley later this month, including MANAUS’ Equity Speaker Series presentation with a performance by drag queen Pattie Gonia at The Arts Campus At Willits on June 22 and a “ Community Pride Party ” hosted by AspenOUT and The Aspen Music Festival and School on June 29th.

Courtesy of Cook Inclusive Co-founder of The Roaring Divas, Zen Fatale, and her fellow drag queen, Zamora, perform at the inaugural Glenwood Pride in June 2022. The group will be performing again at this year’s Pride celebration on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

For many local LGBTQ+ advocacy leaders, this is also a time to reflect on the successes and challenges over the past year.

Aspen Public Radio talked with Ashley Stahl who works with advocacy organizations such as PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley and Cook Inclusive Company as well as The Roaring Divas’ co-founders, Zen Fatale, and Bryan, also known as Ramona Chingona. (Both performers preferred to use their first name and/or drag name for this interview to protect their privacy.)

You can listen here to the conversation.