Highway 133 reopened after mudslide closed both lanes

Updated 7:00 p.m.

The highway is open in both directions. Pitkin County officials are asking motorists to drive safely in the area, as there is still some mud on the roadway.

Updated 6:00 p.m.

A mudslide has blocked both directions of Highway 133 about six miles north of Redstone. That’s according to a Pitkin Alert sent at 4:37 p.m.

As of 6:00 p.m., Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations at the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, reported that Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews were on scene working to clear the slide. He said one or two cars were stuck in the debris, but no injuries had been reported.

Lathrop said the slide was about 35 feet long and two to three feet deep, covering both lanes. He added that there are often slides in this area on rainy days due to the elevation and unstable terrain surrounding the highway. Lathrop estimated the area would be cleared within a few hours.

