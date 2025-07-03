© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Highway 133 reopened after mudslide closed both lanes

Aspen Public Radio | By Michael Fanelli
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:35 PM MDT

Updated 7:00 p.m.

The highway is open in both directions. Pitkin County officials are asking motorists to drive safely in the area, as there is still some mud on the roadway.

Updated 6:00 p.m.

A mudslide has blocked both directions of Highway 133 about six miles north of Redstone. That’s according to a Pitkin Alert sent at 4:37 p.m.

As of 6:00 p.m., Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations at the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, reported that Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews were on scene working to clear the slide. He said one or two cars were stuck in the debris, but no injuries had been reported.

Lathrop said the slide was about 35 feet long and two to three feet deep, covering both lanes. He added that there are often slides in this area on rainy days due to the elevation and unstable terrain surrounding the highway. Lathrop estimated the area would be cleared within a few hours.
Michael Fanelli
Michael is a reporter for Aspen Public Radio’s Climate Desk. He moved to the valley in June 2025, after spending three years living and reporting in Alaska. In Anchorage, he hosted the statewide morning news and reported on a variety of economic stories, often with a climate focus. He was most recently the news director of KRBD in Ketchikan.
