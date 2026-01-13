Manhunt shuts down I-70 in Glenwood Canyon following officer-involved shooting

This is a developing story and may be updated as new information becomes available.

Several law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a suspect in a Denver homicide investigation. The man fled near Dotsero after a traffic stop and officer-involved shooting.

According to a post on the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, Vail Public Safety Communications was alerted after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect was believed to be traveling near Gypsum, armed and possibly with hostages.

A deputy located and pursued a vehicle that matched the suspect’s description on I-70, driving westbound. The driver exited the freeway at mile marker 119 near No Name and reentered the freeway traveling eastbound toward Denver.

The suspect refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office, and deputies installed a spike strip outside of Dotsero on I-70, successfully stopping the vehicle.

After two individuals exited the vehicle, pointing a firearm, the sheriff’s office said the suspect and law enforcement exchanged shots. One person was injured in the exchange and received medical care on scene before they were transported to a hospital. The press release did not specify who discharged their firearm first or who was injured.

Law enforcement was able to establish contact with the other people in the vehicle, but did not disclose the number of passengers.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol are still searching for the suspect who fled as of 9:00 a.m Tuesday morning.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous and are directing anyone who comes in contact to call 911 and avoid any interaction.

A shelter-in-place order is in place for the surrounding area, and I-70 is shut down between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.