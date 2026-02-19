Fire on top of Aspen Mountain closed lifts Thursday morning

Aspen Mountain was closed to skiers this morning due to a fire that broke out at the Sundeck restaurant.

According to the Aspen Fire Protection District, Aspen Skiing Company staff discovered the fire around 7:30 a.m.

Aspen Fire was dispatched at 8:04, and the fire was declared under control by 9:17 a.m. The fire was contained to the interior walls of the building, according to Aspen Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but lifts were reportedly reopened by 10:00 a.m.