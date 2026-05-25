Basalt proposes sales tax for $25 million Public Works building

Basalt's proposed public services facility is projected to cost $25 million.

The building would house the police department and public works departments, like those dealing with transportation and infrastructure, in one building between Old Basalt and Willits.

Mayor David Knight says that it's a matter of efficiency as well as safety.

"Part of it is to make a better experience for the workforce that's working there. There are some safety factors in there, particularly on the police department side, keeping evidence secure, and having privacy for interviews," he said. "If you come in, for instance, right now to the police department, it's just an office space."

"Protective equipment is important [for] things like handling dangerous materials like fentanyl," he added. "That's something that right now we don't really have specialized equipment for."

Funding for the project would come in part from $7 million in town reserves.

Basalt is also considering a dedicated .5% increase in sales tax to provide the funds.

A survey administered by the town will help determine if the idea makes it onto the ballot, where residents will have their final say.

"We really can't emphasize enough how much we want to hear from the community on what they think about this project," Knight said. "This is a large undertaking, but it's one that's going to serve the community for decades to come."

More details on the project as well as the survey are available on letstalkbasalt.net.

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