Willow Fire prompts evacuations in north Rifle

Evacuations are ongoing for portions of north Rifle due to a vegetation fire.

The Willow Fire is burning near Highway 13 and West 26th Street.

Evacuations are requested for West 28th Court, West 29th Street and West Avenue. Rifle Police said those displaced by the fire can seek refuge at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, where the Red Cross and Colorado Department of Human Services are providing support.

West 26th and West 30th streets are closed.

As of about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, two helicopters and local fire units were on scene and working on structure protection with mutual aid requested.

Fire command said as of 6:00 p.m., the fire was holding well with hoselay around it and a brush truck had been requested to cut trees of concern. The total size of the fire is currently unknown.

For those displaced by the fire, Journey Home Animal Care is accepting pets from evacuated families. Call 970-625-8808.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information. Check back for updates.