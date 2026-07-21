Wildfire prompts pre-evacuations south of Dotsero

A pre-evacuation warning has been issued in western Eagle County for homes along Cottonwood Pass Road in the area of Blue Hill. An evacuation map can be found here .

Firefighters responded to the Cottonwood Pass Fire at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says that evacuations may be issued in the area and it may be necessary to leave quickly.

Those with special needs, livestock, large vehicles, or anyone needing extra time to evacuate is encouraged to leave now.

The size of the fire has not been reported.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.