Alec Berg, Carly Rose, Peter Vo

Alec Berg is a journalist at Rocky Mountain PBS. Alec’s coverage spans broadly, but has focused heavily on homelessness, LGBTQ+ issues and the housing crises in high-country mountain towns. Alec’s coverage of homelessness in Colorado Springs has garnered statewide and national attention, and brought about change in Colorado’s second-largest city

Carly Rose is a multimedia journalist at Rocky Mountain PBS. She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, where she discovered a love for multimedia storytelling and audio production. While in school, she worked as the producer of a 12-episode documentary podcast series about First Lady Lady Bird Johnson.

Peter Vo is a multimedia Journalist at Rocky Mountain PBS. His passion for photojournalism started during his participation in a summer program hosted by the New York Times. He recently graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies.