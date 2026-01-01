Alexa Wesner is an entrepreneur, civic leader, and former U.S. Ambassador to Austria. She is the co-founder and COO of Onward, a technology platform designed to help people navigate divorce with greater clarity, confidence, and support.

A longtime technology executive and entrepreneur, Alexa began her career in the early days of Austin’s technology boom and went on to found and lead several companies.

Alexa’s philanthropic and board service spans the arts, civic engagement, underserved communities, and global and national security, including the Nuclear Threat Initiative and Vanderbilt University’s Institute of National Security. She also serves on the Stanford University Athletic Board and the Board of Trustees of Anderson Ranch Arts Center. She is deeply committed to strengthening democracy, civic engagement, and access to trusted, accurate information.

A graduate of Stanford University, Alexa lives in Aspen and is the mother of three children.