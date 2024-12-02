Andrea Kramar, Cormac McCrimmon

Andrea Kramar is an investigative multimedia journalist at Rocky Mountain PBS with 10 years of experience producing short and long form documentaries and features. She recently received an Edward R. Murrow award for her work on the USA TODAY documentary: “States of America: Florida’s Fight Over Education.”

Cormac McCrimmon is the Northern Colorado Multimedia Journalist based in the Fort Collins/Greeley area. He most recently directed, shot, and edited a feature-length documentary in Colombia about an unlikely band of activists fighting to protect the last free-flowing river in the region. Cormac is fluent in Spanish and is a recent graduate of Colorado College.