David Chazen is the founding partner of Strategic Equity Investors, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, and managing director of Chazen Capital Partners, a private investment firm.

David is active in a number of civic, educational, and cultural organizations. He is a director of the Chazen Institute of Global Business at Columbia Business School and serves on the boards of High Jump Chicago, Theatre Aspen, the Giving Network of the Aspen Community Foundation, and is a Lifetime Trustee of Jazz Aspen. He is also a founding member of the YPO Aspen Chapter.

A graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Business School, David and his wife Lauren live in Chicago and Aspen and is the proud father of Jasper and Fiona. David has completed 27 New York City Marathons—and counting.