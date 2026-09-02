Drew Shaw, Aspen Daily News’ staff writer, contributes stories to Aspen Public Radio, continuing a thriving collaboration with the local newspaper. Shaw will file newscast stories based on his Garfield County reporting, covering public lands, water and energy, among other beats.

Shaw joined the Aspen Daily News after spending a year at the Fort Worth Report as a government accountability reporter, where his stories were picked up by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. He also served as a reporting fellow there the year prior.

He was raised in Waxahachie, Texas, and studied journalism and political science at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he served as the managing editor for the Shorthorn, the school newspaper. He also participated in the Al Jazeera Fault Lines internship as part of the Archer Fellowship Program.

Shaw has received several notable awards, including the Freedom of Information award from Texas Managing Editors. The organization also honored him for his feature writing. He has also received awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for his political and business reporting.

