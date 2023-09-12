Emily Arntsen is a writer and radio reporter living in Moab, Utah, where the landscape is not merely the setting of her work, but often the main subject. She writes about life on the Colorado Plateau and the psychological tolls and spiritual rewards of enduring this hostile and imposing country. She grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and though she misses the ocean dearly, she feels at home in the ancient seabed that is now the Utah desert.