Erica Breunlin

Education Reporter, Colorado Sun

Erica Breunlin is an education writer for The Colorado Sun, where she has reported since 2019. Much of her work has traced the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic on student learning and highlighted teachers' struggles with overwhelming workloads and low pay. She has traveled throughout Colorado — from the San Luis Valley to Aspen — to write about both the bright spots and the challenges of school districts, educators and kids. She previously reported on education in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Knoxville, Tennessee.