Ilana Newman

Ilana Newman is the Cortez Reporting Fellow for the Daily Yonder, a publication providing news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America. Ilana lives in Dolores, Colorado, and writes about the environment, health, and anything that affects her rural community.

  • The group poses with their bikes after a gravel bike ride with Queer Byke Brigade, near Mancos, Colorado.
    Outdoors
    Where the rubber hits the (gravel) road
    Ilana Newman
    A collective of bike enthusiasts in rural Montezuma County, Colorado, wants to open up outdoor spaces to more folks in the LGBTQ+ community. They see it as a good alternative to more well established queer gathering places like bars and clubs.