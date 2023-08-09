Ilana Newman
Ilana Newman is the Cortez Reporting Fellow for the Daily Yonder, a publication providing news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America. Ilana lives in Dolores, Colorado, and writes about the environment, health, and anything that affects her rural community.
A collective of bike enthusiasts in rural Montezuma County, Colorado, wants to open up outdoor spaces to more folks in the LGBTQ+ community. They see it as a good alternative to more well established queer gathering places like bars and clubs.