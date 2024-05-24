Juanita Hurtado
Juanita Hurtado is a student at CU Boulder and was a news intern at KGNU in Boulder.
-
Remembering Los Seis on the fiftieth anniversary of car bombings that killed 6 Chicanx activists in BoulderOn May 27 and on May 29, 1974, two car bombs exploded in Boulder, Colorado, killing six people and seriously injuring a seventh. The cases were never solved. This was a time of tremendous student activism at the University of Colorado, and all those killed and injured were active in UMAS, a Chicanx student group at the University.