Martha Metz serves as Chairwoman of Halcyon, a Washington, DC based accelerator that supports impact-driven entrepreneurs innovating in climate, health, and equity-focused technologies.

She has previously served on the boards of UNICEF, the Georgetown University Board of Regents, and the National Council of the Aspen Art Museum. Martha is currently a member of the Aspen Society and the Aspen Giving Network, which awards grants to nonprofits serving communities from Aspen to Rifle.

She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. In her free time, Martha enjoys taking advantage of everything Aspen has to offer. She also loves cooking and spending time with her family, including her husband, Adam, and their four grown children.