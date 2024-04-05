Mike Koshmrl and Emily Cohen
Mike Koshmrl reports on Wyoming's wildlife and natural resources for WyoFile. Find him on Twitter at @Koshywrites or reach him directly at mike@wyofile.com.
Emily Cohen has served as executive director of KHOL since June 2019. She has a background in ecological design and planning. You can find her on Twitter @EmilyMCohen or via email at emily@jhcr.org.
-
Wyoming authorities cited and fined the man $250, but so far have brought no other legal penalties for publicly displaying and killing wild wolf.