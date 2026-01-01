Taylor Dolven writes about politics (elected officials, campaigns, elections) and how policy is affecting people in Colorado for The Colorado Sun.

She has been a journalist for 13 years, previously writing about transportation for The Boston Globe, tourism for The Miami Herald and immigration for Vice News. Her work has exposed dark money schemes behind political mailers, created a WhatsApp newsletter for cruise ship workers who were being misled by their employers during the pandemic, and uncovered egregious construction errors on Boston’s only subway expansion in the last 30 years.

Most recently, she was a fellow at the University of Colorado's Center for Environmental Journalism where she took classes related to climate change and the clean energy transition. She is from Colorado and is fluent in Spanish.