Flooding shuts down I-70 between New Castle and Silt

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between New Castle and Silt.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said on its transportation map COTrip that the closure is due to a mud slide.

Heavy rain caused flooding throughout the lower Roaring Fork Valley and Colorado River Valley Monday evening. Residents from Basalt to Silt posted photos and videos to local Facebook groups of cars moving through standing water and mud on I-70 and Highway 82.

Garfield County officials reported Highway 6 also had standing water and mud on the roadway, and urged drivers to be cautious and not drive through flooded sections of road.

This is a developing news story and may be updated with additional information as it becomes available.