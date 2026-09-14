2 dead after head-on crash near Rifle

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

Two teenagers are dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at 2:36 a.m. on September 13 at Mile Marker 93 east of Rifle. One of the vehicles was driving the wrong way on the interstate, according to the State Patrol.

State Patrol said in a press release that an initial investigation showed that a Subaru driven by a 17-year-old male was driving the wrong way, eastbound in the left westbound lane of I-70. A Peterbilt semi truck hauling a trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane of westbound I-70, driven by a 35-year-old male. A GMC Yukon was westbound in the left lane of westbound I-70, driven by an 18-year-old female, who was passing the Peterbilt.

The Subaru struck the GMC Yukon head-on in the left westbound lane, and the GMC then struck the trailer being hauled by the Peterbilt.

The drivers of the Subaru and the GMC were both pronounced dead at the scene.

State Patrol said the names of the deceased will be released by the Garfield County coroner once next-of-kin notifications have been made. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for about five hours during the investigation, and were reopened at 8 a.m. on September 13.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating.